Cardi B braces everyone for big announcement

Cardi B's latest move creates stir online

Cardi B has prepared everyone for a major announcement through social media.

The 32-year-old American rapper dropped a post on Instagram on June 23 revealing that she will be sharing a big news tomorrow.

In the social media post, Cardi warned and cautioned everyone who had wronged her in the past by saying that “I’m beyond” and “I’m your tyrant.”

In a video message, the F9 actress stated, “Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, life and loss. Seven years I gave them grace, but now, I give them hell.”

She continued, “I learned power is not given, it’s taken. I’m shedding feathers and no more tears. I’m not back, I’m beyond. I’m not your villain, I’m your tyrant. The time is here. The time is now.”

In the caption, the Rodeo singer mentioned, “Time up. I got an announcement to make tomorrow.”

Many fans came forward in support of Cardi B as they wrote, “No way I’m so up.”

Meanwhile, another commented, “I’m not your villain, I’m your karma!”