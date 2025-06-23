AC/DC reveals Power Up Tour dates for Australia

Rock icons AC/DC are cranking up the volume once again, announcing their first national tour of Australia since 2015.
The legendary band is set to electrify stadiums across the country as part of their much-anticipated Power Up Tour 2025.
After thrilling fans across Europe and North America with their high-voltage performances, AC/DC have now revealed the Australian leg of the tour, with dates set for November and December 2025.
Formed in Sydney, the band will kick off the tour on November 12 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, before making stops in Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane.
The five-date stadium run continues the band’s celebration of their 2020 studio album Power Up, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Moreover, Australian crowds will be treated to an energetic opening set from Amyl and the Sniffers.
Frontwoman Amy Taylor called the opportunity "the highlight of my literal life" in a social media post following the announcement.
AC/DC’s current line-up features guitarist Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug, and bassist Chris Chaney.
Nov. 12 – Melbourne Cricket Ground
Nov. 21 – Sydney Accor Stadium
Nov. 30 – Adelaide BP Adelaide Grand Final
Dec. 4 – Perth Optus Stadium
Dec. 14 – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium
The pop superstar is reportedly 'doing everything she can' to help her youngest son, Elijah Blue Allman
Millie Bobby Brown hit TV series renews for season three after four years
Beyonce surprised fans by bringing out husband Jay-Z for a surprise duet for her 'Cowboy Carter' show
Cardi B's latest move creates stir online
Sabrina Carpenter makes bold promise to fans after recent blow on album cover
Ice Spice gives rare insight into friendship with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce