AC/DC reveals Power Up Tour dates for Australia

Rock icons AC/DC are cranking up the volume once again, announcing their first national tour of Australia since 2015.

The legendary band is set to electrify stadiums across the country as part of their much-anticipated Power Up Tour 2025.

After thrilling fans across Europe and North America with their high-voltage performances, AC/DC have now revealed the Australian leg of the tour, with dates set for November and December 2025.

Formed in Sydney, the band will kick off the tour on November 12 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, before making stops in Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, and Brisbane.

The five-date stadium run continues the band’s celebration of their 2020 studio album Power Up, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Moreover, Australian crowds will be treated to an energetic opening set from Amyl and the Sniffers.

Frontwoman Amy Taylor called the opportunity "the highlight of my literal life" in a social media post following the announcement.

AC/DC’s current line-up features guitarist Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug, and bassist Chris Chaney.

AC/DC 2025 Australian tour dates revealed

Nov. 12 – Melbourne Cricket Ground

Nov. 21 – Sydney Accor Stadium

Nov. 30 – Adelaide BP Adelaide Grand Final

Dec. 4 – Perth Optus Stadium

Dec. 14 – Brisbane Suncorp Stadium