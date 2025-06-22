Keith Urban marks Nicole Kidman birthday with heartfelt gesture

Keith Urban rang in his wife Nicole Kidman's 58th birthday with a touching present and a lovely date.
The Blue Ain’t Your Color crooner took to his Instagram story re-sharing a carousel post of Kidman featuring a huge beautiful bouquet.
Kidman captioned her post, "Feeling the love today. Thank you, thank you, thank you!", while Keith added to the re-share, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABYGIRL."
The country singer, who is busy with his High and Alive world tour, took a break from it on Friday to spend the special day with his lover.
The couple was spotted enjoying a soccer match in Nashville between the World Club Cup Group D match between Los Angeles FC and Esperance Sportive de Tunis.
The Big Little Lies star sported a sleeveless, high boatneck ivory dress adorned with silver floral embellishments, and let her auburn hair cascade down her back. Meanwhile, Keith opted for a casual look in beige and white chequered shirt, light blue jeans, and silver-framed sunglasses.
For the unversed, this year’s Kidman birthday was a bittersweet event as it marked her first special day since her beloved mother, Janelle, passed away in September at age 84.
