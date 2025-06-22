'Coronation Street' gears up for chaos after surprising comeback

A familiar troublemaker is all set to make a comeback to Coronation Street.

Amy Robbins, who plays Daisy Midgeley’s fiery mum Christina Boyd, is said to be making a dramatic return to the show. Fans last saw her leave suddenly, but now it looks like she’s coming back to stir things up once again.

The 54-year-old actress, who also happens to be Emily Atack’s aunt, first showed up in early 2023 and quickly made an impression as Daisy’s difficult and unpredictable mother. Now, things on the cobbles might be about to get messy all over again.

An insider told The Sun that Amy is filming new scenes, explaining: "Christina will be back to her usual tricks causing chaos on the cobbles. There's going to be some incredible scenes with her and Jenny clashing.

"And this time she's back for a long stint. She returned to filming recently and she'll be back on screen later this summer. It's definitely going to be explosive."

When Charlotte left Corrie, she said: "My time at Coronation Street is something I'll always cherish. After a brilliant four years for Daisy, it's time for me to start a new chapter and explore other opportunities."

Christina came back earlier this year and made peace with Daisy.