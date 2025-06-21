Bruce Springsteen opens up about children’s attitude towards fame

Bruce Springsteen might be celebrated globally but his kids are ignorant of his musical talents.
The 75-year-old legendary musician shared that his kids have always been disinterested towards what he does their whole lives.
“Except for a few guitars and a piano, you wouldn’t know musicians lived here,” Springsteen told The Times in an interview on Saturday, June 21.
Sharing how they kept a normal environment for kids, he said, “The kids grew up in another house in town, a midsized home not unlike the ones their friends lived in, and we tried to keep a very natural domestic existence for them. Anything else is a burden they don’t need.”
Speaking of his fame, the Born in the U.S.A. hitmaker told the outlet, “They ignore it. They might come to a show, bring their friends, but it’s never been a central part of their lives.”
Springsteen shares three children, Evan, 34, Jessica, 33, and Samuel, 31, with his wife and fellow E Street Band member Patti Scialfa.
Previously speaking about raising his children, Springsteen told the outlet in 2017, “We had our kids late, I was 40 when our first son was born, and they showed a healthy disinterest in our work over all the years.”
He added, “They had their own musical heroes, they had their own music they were interested in. They’d be pretty blank-faced if someone mentioned a song title of mine.”
Peter Andre is the daughter of singer Peter Andre and model Katie Price
Lindsay Lohan reveals her 'dream' film collaborators ahead of 'Freakier Friday' release
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make headlines in New York City ahead of important event
Cardi B gushes about beau Stefon Diggs after making romance official
Avril Lavigne pays tribute to Taylor Swift during ongoing tour
The actress welcomed her first child Palma in March