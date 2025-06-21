Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness divorce takes UGLY turn

Hugh Jackman estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness set to expose him

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness split is becoming messier with each passing day.

The reports of tell-all memoir to unveil details of their failed marriage in the making had been circling around since she had filed for divorce from the Aussie actor.

The 69-year-old is extremely upset at the 'betrayal' the Wolverine actor has given her.

After staying mum for quite some time, now she plans to accept the incoming offers for the memoir to reveal the 'dark secret of their marriage' and Jackman's true character, as reported by Radar Online.

"She's filed for divorce in New York with no contest from Hugh and there's nothing stopping her from unloading her arsenal on him and making a bundle in the process," source told the outlet.

The insider further revealed that she 'has no further incentive to play nice' now that 'a settlement has been mutually agreed upon'.

The news has come right after the Australian actor was seen escaping an overzealous crowd of fans outside the Minetta Lane Theatre stopping a random black car and hopping into it with his bodyguard.

For the unversed, the 56-year-old is in full-fledged romantic relationship with Sutton Foster. Previously keeping it discreet, the couple made their relationship public in January, 2025.