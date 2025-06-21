Lindsay Lohan reveals her 'dream' film ahead of 'Freakier Friday' release

Lindsay Lohan hints at different roles following return

Lindsay Lohan recently opened up about her “dream” film collaborators ahead of the release of her upcoming film Freakier Friday.

The American actress, who is set to return to the screen after a long hiatus, named Quentin Tarantino and Robert De Niro among her top choices.

In an exclusive conversation with ELLE, the Mean Girls star said, “I’d love to work with some dream directors. Maybe Quentin Tarantino. Also, I’d love to work with Julianne Moore – I don’t know why I’ve never played her daughter. Maybe now I’d be her younger sister. I’d also love to work with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. Maybe something Sopranos-y, since I am Italian.”

Later in the interview, the Irish Wish star hinted at taking on something “different” by referencing Counter My Lies.

“I love the book,” Lohan shared. “But when I was reading it, I had to put it down for a day because I was like, ‘I’m stressed now.’ But I liked that. It’s going to be nice to do something different.”

Notably, the 38-year-old actress expressed her interest in pursuing more dramatic roles rather than sticking to comedy.

On the professional front, Lohan is currently gearing up to reprise her role as Anna Coleman in the sequel to the 2003 hit Freaky Friday.

Freakier Friday, directed by Nisha Ganatra, is slated for release on August 8, 2025.