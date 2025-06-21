Cardi B gives nod to boyfriend Stefon Diggs during new performance

Cardi B gushes about beau Stefon Diggs after making romance official

Cardi B is not afraid to tell the world she is in love with Stefon Diggs as she goes out and about.

The 32-year-old rapper attended Spotify Beach event at Cannes Lions where she performed many of her songs, including her latest single Outside for the first time, and gave a shoutout to her boyfriend.

The Up hitmaker took the stage in a summery look with orange and white hues, featuring fringe and sequin details. She completed the look with sequined boots and an orange sunhat.

However, the detail that spoke volumes about her love, was the manicure which paid tribute to her budding romance with Diggs.

The songstress had a matching manicure moment going on with white and orange line designing and flaunted Diggs name in black lettering.

The nails were reportedly designed by Coca Michelle, who took to Instagram and shared a zoomed-in picture of the set, writing, "@iamcardib Cannes @spotify Performance."

The manicure shout-out to the NFL star comes after Cardi hard launched her relationship on Instagram in the beginning of June.

The rapper shared a carousel of pictures from her outing on a boat and one of the photos included her and the football player looking into each other’s eyes.