Motherhood brings big changes for Michelle Keegan

Motherhood has marked a new chapter in Michelle Keegan's life, bringing significant personal and professional changes.

The actress, 38, who welcomed her first child Palma in March, has not only embraced the joys of parenting but has also seen a remarkable boost in her earnings and career opportunities during her maternity break, according to financial records revealed on Friday.

Michelle and her husband are believed to share a combined fortune of £20 million. Even while stepping away from professional commitments, Michelle has impressively boosted her wealth by £441,082 in the three months following her daughter's birth.

Documents filed with Companies House show that her business venture, Rosia Promotions, is now valued at an impressive £4,032,277. The company holds £3,473,623 in cash reserves along with £610,370 in property assets, reported DailyMail.

In addition, reports suggest Michelle has secured a lucrative six-figure deal to front a new advertising campaign for Sky.

This marks her first significant professional project since welcoming Palma, and she is set to appear in promotional videos alongside British actor Idris Elba, who already represents the brand.

A source shared with The Sun: 'Michelle has really been enjoying maternity leave with Palma, but she will be back to work soon to film these new adverts for Sky. With Brassic concluding after its seventh season, Michelle is eager to maintain her association with the Sky brand.

'Landing this ad is huge for Michelle, as she's fast becoming a brand in her own right. Everything she touches to turn to gold.'

The couple shared the joyful news of their daughter's arrival on March 6, officially announcing it to fans via their Instagram accounts a week later.