Priyanka Chopra shows off her action hero skills on TV: Watch

Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and it was an episode that will be remembered for a long time.

The actress, dressed in an action-packed outfit, was there to teach Fallon the art of fake fighting.

The segment started with Fallon asking Chopra how actors make fight scenes look so real. Chopra's response was, "Wanna learn?" Fallon, being the good sport that he is, agreed, and Chopra took him through a series of moves, including punches, elbows, and knees.

"You've gotta sell it," she said, showing Fallon how to make the right sounds and facial expressions.

The crowd was in stitches as Fallon exaggerated everything, from the sounds to the facial expressions. At one point, he even asked, "Wait, do I grunt here?" which had Chopra cracking up.

Despite his best efforts, Fallon won't be winning any awards for his fighting skills anytime soon, but his commitment made the segment comedy gold.

The best part of the segment was the chemistry between Chopra and Fallon. Chopra stayed half-serious, half-cracking up as Fallon flailed through the moves. Their banter and playful interactions made the segment an entertaining watch