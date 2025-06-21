Miley Cyrus opens up about her relationship with younger boyfriend

Miley Cyrus is embracing her relationship with younger boyfriend Maxx Morando, joking about being a "cougar" due to their age difference.

The 32-year-old singer appeared on her family's podcast, Sorry We’re Cyrus, alongside mom Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus.

Miley attributes the success of her relationship with Maxx to their zodiac signs. "He’s a Scorpio and so is his grandfather, that’s what makes Maxx just so cool because he can sting," she said. "Like, [Scorpios are] very cool, think that they’re little angels, until it turns around and they got a sting."

The Flowers hitmaker also joked about the age difference between her and Maxx, saying, "He will be 27 when I turn 33, which I’m so excited for him to turn 27 ‘cause that was such a great year for me."

Her sister Brandi playfully teased her about being a "cougar," but Miley seems confident and happy in her relationship.

The singer's comments on the podcast showcase her lighthearted and humorous take on her relationship with Maxx.

The couple's chemistry and compatibility seem to be working well for them, and Miley is clearly enjoying her time with her younger partner