Holly Willoughby debuts glasses in fresh new look, fans react

Holly showed off a fresh style, wearing a chic pair of glasses

Holly Willoughby recently debuted a bold new look while offering a rare glimpse into her family life.

The 44-year-old presenter took to Instagram to celebrate a personal milestone-her eldest child finishing their GCSE exams. In the shared snap, Holly showed off a fresh style, wearing a chic pair of glasses.

She wrote: 'Any other mums/dads of 16 years old, post GCSE children suddenly find themselves with a new role of personal party driver? 'Mums 'Mini' Cabs...and yes.... I m now a Glasses wearer...game changer! Will tag the details!'

One follower reacted:' 'LOVVVVV the specs, I got mine 2 years ago and can't be without accessory now! They are cute.'

Another commented: 'All the best people wear glasses.'

It comes after Holly Willoughby shared a Father's Day tribute on Sunday, sharing a sweet photo of her dad, Brian, sitting in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

The 44-year-old TV presenter, who co-hosted I'm A Celebrity in 2018, lovingly described her father as 'the king of our world.'

Holly has often spoken about her close bond with with her parents-mother Linda Willoughby, 75, and father Brian Willoughby, 70, as well as her only sibling, Kelly Willoughby.