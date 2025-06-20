Tv presenter Scarlette Douglas shares how work saved her from deadly crash

Scarlette Douglas shares how work saved her from deadly crash that took the life of her friend.

For seven years, Scarlette regularly took to the skies as a presenter on the TV show A Place in The Sun-but the 38-year-old star has revealed she actually has a deep fear of flying, rooted in a heartbreaking personal tragedy.

Speaking to the DailyMail at the Taste of London Food Festival opening in Regent's Park, Scarlette shared that she narrowly avoided boarding the doomed Air France flight that crashed and killed over 200 people-including one of her close friends.

'I lost a really good friend of mine in the Air France crash from Brazil to France,' she said.

'The scary thing I was supposed to be on that flight. She had booked it.'

Flight 447, which was en route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, plunged into the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009, claiming the lives of all 228 passengers and crew on board.

Scarlette explained that she missed the flight only because she had to remain in Hollywood for work.

Scarlette was accompanied by her mum Beverly, and father, Joe, at a food festival and confessed despite her apprehensions, she still plans to fly with them to Jamaica on holiday this summer.

' I'm so scared of flying-Any time I take off I say my prayer and prayer that I make it,' she explained.



