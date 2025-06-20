Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber 'reignite feud' with subtle move

Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez ‘reignite feud’ with subtle move

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber appeared to be backtracking on their "no bad blood" claims in a surprising turn of events

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey and his ex-girlfriend Selena have now unfollowed each other on Instagram, seemingly reversing their previous claims of peace, amid the Never Say Never singer’s emotional struggles.

Eagle eyed fans noticed the silent shift, fueling theories that the two never truly resolved their differences despite their repeated attempts to present a united front.

In recent years, both the Only Murders in the Building star and the former Rhode owner have denied any rift, insisting there was no bad blood between them.

For the unversed, the drama stems from Selena, 32, and Justin’s dating history.

Hollywood’s former young "IT" couple were in an on-again-off-again relationship from 2010 to 2018 before they finally called it quits and about six months after their final breakup the Sorry singer tied the knot with Hailey, 28.

In an effort to squash rumours that their friendship had fallen apart over Justin, 31, Selena and Hailey posed together for a photo in 2022 and by 2023, the two had even followed each other on social media.

However, the recent unfollows have cast a doubt on that truce. Notably, what was once seen as mutual support has now turned into mutual silence, prompting fans to believe that the "fake bubble" of friendship may have finally burst.