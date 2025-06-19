Tia Mowry reflects on pros and cons of being a child star

Tia Mowry has recently reflected on her pros and cons of being a child star.

In an Instagram Stories Q&A on June 18, one user asked Tia, “How did your experiences as a child actor help or hurt you as a successful business woman?”

The Twitches actress responded that being a child actor “definitely came with its pros and cons”.

“On the plus side, it taught me responsibility early on. By the time I got to college, I already knew what it meant to show up for work, have call times, and stay disciplined,” explained the 46-year-old of her time on the 1990s ABC sitcom, Sister, Sister.

However, the Seventeen Again actress mentioned, “Growing up in front of the world? That part was tough. You're still figuring out who you are, and everyone has an opinion.”

“I'm grateful I had my sister and family to keep me grounded,” she continued.

Tia noted, “I didn't get to experience childhood the same way, especially when it came to things like dating. I was focused on work.”

“And while I'm proud of that, I also think kids need space to just be kids and learn who they are,” pointed out the Family Reunion star.

When another user asked Tia about what she loves about acting, she added, “I love how one small idea turns into something so much bigger through collaboration.”