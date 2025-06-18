Jax Taylor weighs in on major update in Brittany Cartwright divorce

Jax Taylor shares rare update on Brittany Cartwright divorce case

Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce in August 2024 and Jax Taylor thinks it won’t be long till their divorce is finalised.

The 45-year-old reality star revealed that “the plan” for the former couple is to get their divorce finalised on July 21.

The Valley star shared that he is certain the divorce will be done and over with before the end of this summer, as he appeared at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, June 17.

The model also offered insights into his co-parenting relationship with Brittany, with whom he shares his 4-year-old son, Cruz.

“I see Cruz two to three times a week. Brittany and I, obviously, we have different schedules. We have kind of crazy schedules. It’s like, I’ll take him for a couple of days, [she’ll] take him for a couple of days,” Jax said.

“That part’s been really good, I can’t complain about that. Hopefully, it stays like that for now.”

The media personality also apologised for his blow ups last year which were documented on season 2 of The Valley.

“First of all, I want to apologise to everybody who’s watching this right now,” Jax said at the tlak show. “It’s just, the stuff that was shown is pretty triggering to a lot of people, and you know, I’m watching it back. I watch the episodes now … which is a first.”

He continued, “Nobody should ever have to deal with the way I acted, nobody should ever have to deal with, you know, verbal abuse from anybody,” he continued. “I’m really sorry that people had to see all that.”