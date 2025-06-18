Travis Kelce drops major hint amid marriage rumours with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not yet confirmed their wedding but the athlete seemed to drop a big hint at their next step.
The 35-year-old pop superstar has been living with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end as he trains for the next NFL season and they are planning to welcome a new member in the family.
During an interview at the Amazon Port Panel in Cannes, Kelce discussed his advertising preferences, saying, “The ads I love the most are the ones I actually use, the stuff that I use every single day. It’s hard to sell dog food when you don’t have a dog.”
As the panelist chimed in, “Maybe it’s time to get a dog,” the NFL star seemed interested in the idea, saying, “There you go, yeah, I need to get a dog.”
Swifties went into a frenzy after the video went viral on social media, excited about the couple adopting a dog into their home which is already an abode to three cats – Meredith Grey, Benjamin Button, and Olivia Benson.
Kelce has been a cat dad for quite some time even before dating Swift, as his mom, Donna Kelce, previously revealed that her kids grew up with a cat named Flash, and her two sons were very close to the feline.
