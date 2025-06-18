Travis Kelce drops major hint amid marriage rumours with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce hints at future plans with Taylor Swift amid marriage rumours

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not yet confirmed their wedding but the athlete seemed to drop a big hint at their next step.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has been living with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end as he trains for the next NFL season and they are planning to welcome a new member in the family.

During an interview at the Amazon Port Panel in Cannes, Kelce discussed his advertising preferences, saying, “The ads I love the most are the ones I actually use, the stuff that I use every single day. It’s hard to sell dog food when you don’t have a dog.”

As the panelist chimed in, “Maybe it’s time to get a dog,” the NFL star seemed interested in the idea, saying, “There you go, yeah, I need to get a dog.”

Swifties went into a frenzy after the video went viral on social media, excited about the couple adopting a dog into their home which is already an abode to three cats – Meredith Grey, Benjamin Button, and Olivia Benson.

Kelce has been a cat dad for quite some time even before dating Swift, as his mom, Donna Kelce, previously revealed that her kids grew up with a cat named Flash, and her two sons were very close to the feline.