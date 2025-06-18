Liam Payne son Bear quietly marks special occasion after father’s death

Liam Payne’s son Bear, whom the late One Direction star welcomed with Cheryl, quietly marked his first father’s day without his dad following his tragic death in October 2024.

The Girls Aloud singer appeared to acknowledge the emotional weekend in private, as the annual holiday arrived for the first time since the History singer's passing after he fall from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Cheryl, who has largely stayed out of the public eye since the unexpected death of her former partner, chose to remain silent on the occasion, sharing no public tribute dedicated to the Perfect singer.

Notably, the former X Factor judge has kept a low profile, focusing on caring for her eight-year-old son, away from media attention.

In addition, the 41-year-old has remained absent from social media, with her last Instagram post still being the heartfelt tribute she shared shortly after Liam’s passing, a black-and-white photo of him lying in bed with a newborn Bear, taken just weeks after their son’s birth.

The intimate image was accompanied by a single heartbreak emoji, quietly capturing the depth of her grief.

The Story of My Life singer and Cheryl welcomed their son in 2017, a year after confirming their relationship.

Though they parted ways in 2018, the two remained committed co-parents. In a 2021 interview with Glamour, Liam praised the now single parent as “the best person to co-parent with,” describing their dynamic as “very relaxed” and noting they often kept in touch via FaceTime.