Hilaria Baldwin reveals why she takes her kids to cemeteries

Hilaria Baldwin has recently revealed why she makes her and Alec’s kids visit cemeteries regularly.

Speaking to Oliver Hudson on latest episode of the Sibling Revelry podcast on June 16, the yoga instructor and entrepreneur said that she “brings” her kids to cemeteries quite often.

“We spend time in cemeteries and you know, everything from like the history of it, and just also acknowledging, this is part of life,” stated the 41-year-old.

Dishing out real reason behind visiting cemeteries, Hilaria, who shares seven kids with her husband, confessed she wanted them to have an understanding of death.

“There's a tremendous amount of peace there as well not being afraid, not of death, but of people who have died,” explained the podcaster.

Hilaria pointed out that she doesn’t want anyone to be afraid of her when she passes away.

Therefore, the author maintained that she tries “to have that kind of connection” with them.

Interestingly, Hilaria opened up that she started thinking about death after becoming a mother.

“Once you become a parent, I think that how fragile life can be, it comes into my fears all the time,” she added.