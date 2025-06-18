Jason Segel popped question, girlfriend Kayla Radomski said yes

Jason Segel, Kayla Radomski engaged

Jason Segel is officially engaged. The How I Met Your Mother star recently proposed to his girlfriend of two years, Kayla Radomski, and the moment was nothing short of romantic.

According to the Daily Mail, the actor popped the question at the Huntington Library’s rose garden in San Marino, California, on Monday evening.

Segel, 45, and Radomski, 34, followed up the engagement with a private dinner in the garden, where they were reportedly emotional and deeply appreciative of the staff who helped make the evening special.

The couple’s relationship first made headlines in October 2023, two years after Segel ended his long-term relationship with photographer Alexis Mixter.

Segel and Radomski made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Golden Globes, where she was by his side as he was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his role in Shrinking.

Since then, the pair hasn’t held back when it comes to sweet moments in public. Radomski — a professional dancer and actress known for finishing in fourth place on So You Think You Can Dance in 2009 and previously performing as a backup dancer for Taylor Swift — has shared a few glimpses of their relationship on Instagram.

She was even spotted hugging Segel from behind during an outing in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Though Segel has kept much of the relationship private, their engagement marks a heartfelt step forward in their story together.