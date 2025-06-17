Will Poulter, Amelia Dimoldenberg spotted together in London

Actor Will Poulter was spotted enjoying a music festival with longtime pal Amelia Dimoldenberg over the weekend.

The 32-year-old actor and the 31-year-old Chicken Shop Date web series host were seen dancing together at the Lido Festival in Victoria Park, London, on Saturday, June 14.

The pair were in attendance for Charli XCX's set, where Amelia even got to participate as the Apple dance girl. It's unclear how long Will and Amelia have known each other, but they were previously spotted together at a London event in 2022.

Will Poulter recently announced that he'll be reteaming with a former co-star for an upcoming zombie horror movie. Meanwhile, Amelia Dimoldenberg was rumoured to be linked to the ex of Olivia Rodrigo earlier this year.

The photos of Will and Amelia at the festival show them having a great time together, enjoying the music and each other's company.

It's clear that they're comfortable around each other and have a good rapport.