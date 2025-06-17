Tom Brady follows father's path long before NFL

Tom Brady has opened up about the close bond he shares with his father, saying he wouldn’t be the person he is today without him.

The 47-year-old former NFL star marked Father’s Day on June 15 by sharing heartfelt words about his dad, Tom Sr., and thanking him for always being there.

The star shared a post on his Instagram, writing: "Happy Father’s Day to my dad who taught me everything about what it means to be a father. And to all the Dads out there that who are great role models to their kids. My dad has always been my biggest supporter, my best friend, and my number one teacher not just in sports but in life. The values he passed on to our family - hard work, integrity, compassion, and unconditional love, shaped me in every way.

Each day I try to live up to the example he set: to be present and to make sure my kids know how much I love and care about them. I’m grateful for every moment and it’s a pleasure watching these three beautiful angels grow up! [heart emojis] (sic)"

Tom and Gisele went their separate ways in 2022, and since then, the Super Bowl winner has made it clear that his kids come first in his life.

Tom wrote on Instagram at the time: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Meanwhile, Gisele shared that the two had simply drifted in different directions over time.