Kim Kardashian marks daughter North’s 12th birthday with unseen baby photos

The reality TV star, 44, looks back on her early motherhood days

Kim Kardashian is taking a sentimental walk down memory lane as her and ex-husband Kanye West’s oldest turns 12.

On Sunday, June 15, the Kardashians star celebrated North West’s birthday by sharing a touching Instagram post packed with never-before-seen baby photos of her daughter.

The carousel included everything from baby snaps to silly toddler moments, with little North seen experimenting with instruments and clutching a toy microphone.

“My little baby North turns 12 years old today,” Kim, 44, wrote. “We were looking at pics today together and laughing so hard, you were so small.”

The mom of four added, “It’s been the most special calling being your mom. I love you forever and got you forever my bubs.”

Grandma Kris Jenner joined in on the love, sharing her own special tribute for North.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, funny, talented, and wildly creative granddaughter North West!” the matriarch wrote in the sentimental caption.

North, who was born on June 15, 2013, is the eldest of Kim and Kanye’s four children. She’s since become a big sister to Saint, Chicago and Psalm.