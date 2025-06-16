Kim Kardashian’s big plans for her children revealed

Kim Kardashian has big plans for her four children which differs from her mother, Kris Jenner.

The SKIMS founder revealed she’s eager to carve out individual paths for her children whereas Kris wanted to follow family’s reality show legacy.

A source spilled to OK! magazine, “Kim is mapping out a plan for North West and all her children.”

“She's got a great team working with her, she knows all the right people and studio heads, and she's calling the shots,” explained an insider.

Interestingly, the reality star is “signing North up for photo shoots and voiceovers and she's thinking up lucrative deals for the other ones,” said another source.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim would like the “best for her children and unlike Kris, she's not pushing them”.

A first source opened up that Kris expressed her concerns over declining rating of her family reality show because of her daughters’ independent ventures.

A previous source told Life & Style, “Kris is always thinking ahead. It's been high on her agenda for years to build the next generation of her family empire, which is why she's been slowly phasing the kids into the show.”

However, Kim and Kris are both strong-willed women which is why the tension has reached “a boiling point”.

“They're both so stubborn; it's gearing up to be a major collision course, and people around them are covering their eyes,” added an insider.