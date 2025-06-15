Paris Jackson gives emotional response to death anniversary criticism

Paris Jackson responds to trolls after death anniversary criticism

Paris Jackson is responding to trolls after fans criticized her for hosting a show on the death anniversary of her father, Michael Jackson.

The musician, who is gearing up for her Incubus performance on June 25, the 16th anniversary of the legendary singer's death, explained why she faced scrutiny for performing on that day.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Paris highlighted, “One of the tour dates I’m supposed to be going out on tour with Incubus and Manchester Orchestra happens to be June 25, which is a very negative anniversary for me in my life and my family.

“So, what I guess I have to explain to these people is that when you’re first of three, and you’re not headlining these shows, you don’t pick what date you perform or what time you go on stage to perform, or what city you perform in.”

This comes after fans criticized her for opening the show on Jackson’s death, who tragically bid farewell to the world of music on June 25, 2009.

For the unversed, the pop superstar passed away from acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication.