Holly Willoughby crowns her dad 'King of Jungle' in sweet Father's Day post

Holly Willoughby melt hearts with a sweet Father's Day tribute on Sunday, sharing a sweet photo of her dad, Brian, sitting in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

The 44-year-old TV presenter, who co-hosted I'm A Celebrity in 2018, lovingly described her father as 'the king of our world.'

She captioned the post: 'King of the jungle and king of our world. Happy Father's Day Dad....we LOVE you.'

Holly has often spoken about her close bond with with her parents-mother Linda Willoughby, 75, and father Brian Willoughby, 70, as well as her only sibling, Kelly Willoughby.

The presenter frequently shares family moments on Instagram, posting affectionate captions on birthdays and other special occasions. Linda and Brian have been happily married for 46 years, having tied the knot in April 1977.

Holly previously revealed to The Mirror that her parents taught her the importance of family life and building a marriage based on true partnership. Holly herself has been married to TV producer Dan Baldwin for 16 years, and the couple are proud parents to three children" Belle, Chester, and Harry.

Holly's mother, Linda, a retired air stewardess, is known for her glamorous style-so much so that fans often comment the two look more like sisters. For Holly's 40th birthday, she delighted fans by wearing a floral dress that her mother had also worn for her own 40th birthday celebration.

It comes after Holly shared an excited update about her cosy girls' night in with her friend Nicole Appleton on Friday.

The former This Morning host, was all smiles, brushing off recent reports about the cancellation of two of her shows within months of each other.

At 44, Holly now finds herself at a pivotal point in her career-for the first time in more than 20 years, she has no confirmed hosting role on ITV.