Kate Hudson offers rare insight into sibling bond with her brothers

Kate Hudson has recently shared rare insight into her sibling dynamic with her brothers, Oliver Hudson Wyatt Russell.

During her conversation with How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kathryn Hahn for Variety’s Actors on Actors, Kate revealed she wished she had a sister.

“But that was my touchstone: me being the only girl,” said the 46-year-old.

Interestingly, the Something Borrowed actress noted, “If I ever felt like I was losing a sense [of her], I was like, ‘I just want my brothers to see me as able.’”

Kate also explained one thing she expected from her brothers as she mirrored her Running Point character’s storyline.

“Isla’s is just to be seen as competent – which is how I still feel about my brothers. I’m competent, Oliver and Wyatt!” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kate reflected on her transition from acting to singing

It was during COVID that the actress decided to dive into singing career.

“It really was like, God, if I die, I feel like I’ve left things on the table; I haven’t achieved my full potential as an artist,” she remarked.

The Music actress continued, “And what am I so afraid of? It doesn’t matter if it’s art [or] if it’s changing course in business, career, whatever, but it’s that moment where you start to feel your mortality and think, ‘What am I putting out there?’”

“Even if it means something to one person, then it means something to me. Even if it meant something to nobody, at least I had the courage to do it,” pointed out Kate.

The Glass Onion actress mentioned that she wanted her kids to see her fearless in her pursuits.

“You realise people don’t take those opportunities or chances just because it’s scary,” she stated.