Johnny Depp sings praises for Marlon Brando: 'Best actor'

Johnny Depp, known for his iconic roles in films like Pirates of the Caribbean, has shared his admiration for Marlon Brando, calling him "perhaps the best actor of the last two centuries".

In an interview with Far Out Magazine, Depp praised Brando's unique approach to acting, saying, "The way he looks at things without judging them, the way he evaluates them" is what sets him apart.

Depp is currently busy filming his next movie, Day Drinker, which will feature a star-studded cast including Penelope Cruz, Madeleine Clyne, and Manu Rios.

This project marks another exciting venture for Depp, who has been working hard to recover his career after a tumultuous period.

Recently, Depp celebrated his 62nd birthday on June 9, surrounded by his passion for filmmaking and music.

After a highly publicised defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp has been slowly rebuilding his career, and it's clear that he's more determined than ever to continue creating and pushing boundaries in the entertainment industry.

With projects like Day Drinker and his continued foray into music and directing, Depp is on a roll.