Snoop Dogg celebrate’s 28th wedding anniversary with wife Shante Broadus

Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus celebrate 28th wedding anniversary

Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus are celebrating a major relationship milestone — their 28th wedding anniversary.

On Saturday, June 14, the longtime couple, both 53, marked nearly three decades of marriage with heartfelt tributes to one another on Instagram.

Snoop kept his anniversary post short and sweet. He shared a red carpet photo of the two together, tagging Shante’s handle and adding a simple blue heart emoji to the caption.

Shante’s post included a carousel of photos capturing their journey as a couple, one of which was a nostalgic throwback from the early days of their romance. “Happy Anniversary @snoopdogg Thank You For All You Do #28,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple’s love story began long before the fame. They met as teenagers while attending Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California and even went to prom together in 1989. They tied the knot in June 1997 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Marina Del Rey, California. Although they briefly separated in 2004, they found their way back to each other and renewed their vows in 2008.

Over the years, they’ve built a family together, raising three children: sons Cordé and Cordell, and daughter Cori. Snoop also has a son, Julian, from a previous relationship with Laurie Helmond. Today, Snoop and Shante are proud grandparents to several grandchildren, celebrating not only their love but also the growing legacy of their family.