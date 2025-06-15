Paris Jackson didn’t choose Michael Jackson’s death anniversary date for live show

Paris Jackson on live show on Micheal Jackson's death anniversary

Paris Jackson responding to criticism over her decision to perform on June 25 — a day that holds deep personal significance for her and her family.

The 27-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson addressed the backlash in a candid video shared to her Instagram Stories on June 13. Fans expressed disapproval over her being scheduled to perform on the anniversary of her father’s death, which marks 16 years this year.

“So people are mad again. This time, I think, I guess one of the tour dates I’m supposed to be going out on tour with Incubus and Manchester Orchestra happens to be June 25, which is a very negative anniversary for me in my life and my family,” Paris said in the video.

She went on to clarify that as a supporting act on the tour, she has no control over which dates she’s scheduled to perform.

“So, what I guess I have to explain to these people is that when ... you’re not headlining these shows, you don’t pick what date you perform,” she said.

Paris also pointed out that her participation in the tour isn’t coming with major perks or luxuries.

“It’s just me and my acoustic guitar and my sound guy, who happens to be my fiancé,” she shared, referencing Justin Long. “So we’re gonna be in a soccer mom van.”

She noted that she pitched herself to be a part of the tour and is committed to following through, regardless of the date. “So, I’m gonna tell ’em, ‘Sorry, guys, we can’t perform on this date?’ ” she said sarcastically, adding, “F--- you.”

Incubus first announced the Morning View + The Hits tour in March, revealing that Paris Jackson and Manchester Orchestra would be joining them across the U.S. and U.K. The Nashville show on June 25 is one stop on the tour — and coincidentally, also the date Michael Jackson passed away in 2009 at the age of 50.