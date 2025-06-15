Al Pacino opens up about shift that shaped entire career

Legendary star Al Pacino reveals shift that shaped entire career

Al Pacino has opened up about how becoming a father later in life changed the way he approached his work.

The iconic actor got candid about how his daughter showed him how to act when she was a kid.

The Oscar-winning star shared with E! News: "I was playing a blind man and I remember my oldest daughter was at the time three [years old]. I visited blind institutions, and they were great to me.

"I said to my daughter, ‘Hey, Julie, do a blind person. Can you do a blind person for me?.

"She did it and I thought, ‘Wow, I can't do this because kids are geniuses.’ They have that genius and she was blind and she just did it, no preparation, nothing."

Al is now set to appear in The Ritual and said he still feels a spark every time he steps onto a set, even at this stage of life.

He said: "“I loved it and it was a privilege to have this opportunity.

"You never think that until afterward because it's such a struggle doing films—it’s not easy work. But at the same time, it's great.

"I looked forward to going in. It's difficult when you don't look forward to going to work. I've had those experiences, yes, but I had [fun] on this one."

For the unversed, Al Pacino won an Oscar for his role in Scent of a Woman back in 1992.