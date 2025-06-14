Addison Rae opens up about leaving social media career

Addison Rae reveals why she needed a career switch after growing famous on TikTok

Addison Rae made a huge career switch turning into a popstar after being a famous TikTok star and she has now shared the reason.

The 24-year-old songstress revealed why she decided to turn towards a private life, and stopped sharing her life on social media in a recent interview.

"I felt so misunderstood," Rae told Jake Shane on Therapuss, adding, "but I was sharing so much."

The Headphones On hitmaker continued, "Sometimes you do what you need to do to get where you want to go. I wasn't showing every part of myself, as one mostly doesn't, you know. There are elements of yourself that surely you don't share online that aren't bad — they just aren't things you're willing to share or talk about or, you know, show."

Rae, who gained a huge audience in 2019 on her social media platforms, shed light on the importance of privacy in her life, saying, "I think privacy becomes really important over time. "Like, 'OK, what can I allow people access to that isn't going to hurt me? Or they're not going to use to make me feel conflicted in my own life decisions that I have to make?'"

The Diet Pepsi singer added, "Being misunderstood is definitely annoying and it does get on my nerves sometimes, but I think over time, I've realized that if somebody's commenting that 'I'm not this' [or] 'This is not who I am.' ... Or when I was 19 I was more authentic.”

Rae shared that the experience she is going through is very common among artists, "They feel like they're too exposed or they need to pull back or, you know, they're too scared to get overdone or feel like you're too in front of everybody's face and that people will get tired of you."