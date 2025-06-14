Alex Cooper gets response from Boston University after sexual harassment allegations

Alex Cooper received reply from Boston University after she accused her former coach Nancy Feldman of sexual harassment.

The Call Me Daddy podcast host had made explosive claims against Feldman in her new docuseries named Call Her Alex.

The 30-year-old had played on the Division One BU soccer team for three seasons from 2013 to 2015.

Boston University released its statement on the matter, as reported by People: "Boston University has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment. We have a robust system of resources, support and staff dedicated to student wellbeing and a thorough reporting process through our Equal Opportunity Office."

The statement concluded, "We encourage members of our community to report any concerns, and we remain committed to fostering a safe and secure campus environment for all."

Though neither Feldman nor BU has given any public response to Cooper's accusations.

After the release of the documentary June 10, Cooper doubled down on her claim and further criticized her college and ex-coach.

Her Instagram post read, "Nancy Feldman was someone I trusted. Someone I believed in. Someone who was supposed to help me grow. Someone who was supposed to protect me. But instead, she made my life a living hell and abused her power over me."

The 30-year-old continued, "She stripped me of my identity and took away what I had worked my entire life for because she didn't control herself. This defined my life for a decade and impacted her life 0%. There was no accountability, no investigation, and no justice."