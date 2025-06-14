'One Direction' singer eager to date Sydney Sweeney?

Sydney Sweeney recently called off her seven-year-old relationship with Jonathan Davino

The White Lotus famed Sydney Sweeney has reportedly parted ways with her long-time partner, Jonathan Davino.

The couple was first linked together in 2018 and got engaged in 2022. In March 2024, reports claimed that the two has split up.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old also confirmed in an interview with E! News that she is now single and is loving her single life.

Now that Euphoria actress is not in a relationship, sources claim that there is one renowned celebrity, who is crushing hard on the newly single star.

The 31-year-old singer, who is popular for dating strong and independent woman, is eager to make a move.

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles, who has previously dated Hollywood’s big names including Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Olivia Wilde, is seemingly eyeing the American actress to date.

An insider close to the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker has revealed that Sydney is Harry’s type.

As per the source, “He loves women who take charge and step into their power, so he’s totally impressed that Sydney has her own production company,” reported National Enquirer.

The 1D singer, who has been on a hiatus for a while, last dated Taylor Russell with whom he parted ways in May 2024.

Since then, Styles has not been linked up with anyone.