Martine McCutcheon returns to TV just months after heartbreaking split

Martine McCutcheon eeturns to TV just months after heartbreaking split

Martine McCutcheon, actress and singer best known for her role in Love Actually and as Tiffany in EastEnders, stepped back into the spotlight just eight months after her split from ex-husband Jack McManus.

The former EastEnders star, 49, opened up on Instagram Thursday, sharing a heartfelt look into her life and what’s next for her career.

She shared in the clip that she recently filmed something for a show she’s completely hooked on, calling herself its biggest fan, but she kept the details under wraps.

The actress began the video, saying: "Hello everybody, I hope you are good, I've just pulled over, I did the school run this morning a bit windswept got the window down just having a hot flush.

'I was looking at my Instagram and I realised that I actually haven't talked to you guys on here, just having a chit chat for such a long time because I've had so much going on and yeah it's been so much change."

Martine went on adding, "I've still been managing to do my thing and get back to it, I did a show the other night that I am probably its number one fan.

'I'll share more with you about that nearer the time but loved it, loved it. I've been meditating for the universe and I've decided that I really want to do guided meditations and I want to help people."

For the unversed, Martine decided to take a break from social media after her high-profile divorce from singer Jack.