Reese Witherspoon reveals what to expect from her biopic

Reese Witherspoon has recently revealed what to expect from her movie based on her life.

The Sweet Home Alabama actress took to Instagram on June 12 and posted a video, sharing key elements she would like to add in her biopic.

Reese said, “It would be a comedy but also a serious drama.”

“The plot twist would look like this it would be one with nature,” continued the 49-year-old.

The Morning Show star dished that her movie “might even win an Oscar and it would be based on a best-selling book”.

However, Reese concluded, “Nobody knows how it will end but I can’t wait for the next scene.”

Earlier in an interview with E! News, the Wild actress mentioned that her children not interested in her movies or TV shows.

Reese, who has three children, admitted that her children “actively avoid” her acting projects.

“I literally have my son tell me last night that he did not know I made a living being funny,” pointed out the Oscar winner.

Meanwhile, the Legally Blonde actress opened up that her son said that kids his age would not want to go see her movies because they are old.

“That's what he said to me: ‘You're old. But they'll love it when they when they do watch it with their parents,’” added Reese.