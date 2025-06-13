Oprah Winfrey on why she chose not to have children

Oprah Winfrey has recently made rare comments about not having children of her own.

The TV personality revealed that Barbara Walters had a rocky relationship with her adopted daughter in the upcoming Hulu documentary Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything.

The media mogul confessed that Barbara’s experiences in motherhood causes Oprah to never want children.

The Color Purple star recounted how Barbara had encouraged her to have kids and stated, “I remember her telling me once that there's nothing more fulfilling than having children, and ‘You should really think about it.’”

“And I was like, ‘Okay, but I'm looking at you, so, no,” continued the former talk show host.

Oprah opened up that Barbara “complex” and “charged” relationship with her daughter was “one of the reasons why I never had children”.

The media mogul shared that Barbara offered props for being able to be a mother while managing her successful career.

“You are a pioneer in your field and you are trying to break the mold, for yourself and for women who are going to follow you,” stated the 71-year-old.

Oprah pointed out, “Something’s going to have to give for that.”

“And that is why I did not have children. I knew I could not do both well. Both are sacrifices,” she continued.

Oprah added, “Sacrifice to do the work and it's also sacrifice to be the mother and to say, ‘No, let somebody else have that.’”