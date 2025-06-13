Dua Lipa changes her mind about motherhood with fiance Callum Turner

The Grammy-winner and the British actor first sparked engagement rumours over Christmas Eve 2024

Now that Dua Lipa has found love in her fiancé Callum Turner, her outlook on motherhood is shifting.

In a new interview with British Vogue published June 12, the Grammy-winning singer opened up about her evolving thoughts on starting a family.

“I’d love to have kids one day,” Lipa, 29, shared. “But it’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time — how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I'd have to take. I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens.”

The New Rules hitmaker added, “I love kids, but I think there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children.”

Lipa’s comments mark a noticeable shift from 2023, when she told Vogue France, “Maybe. But nothing’s planned!” when asked about having children. At the time, she joked that the only “baby” in her life was her album.

But now, there’s a ring on her finger.

Lipa finally confirmed her “exciting” engagement to the British actor during the Vogue interview after months of speculation.

She also revealed Turner, 35, worked with her close friends and sister to design the ring. “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me,” she said. “It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”