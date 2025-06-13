Taylor Swift's message to Travis Kelce revealed from viral game day clip

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s conversation deciphered by lip reader

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seemed to enjoy a secret conversation during their recent date at Stanley Cup Final and a lip reader has finally revealed what they whispered.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the NFL star, also 35, packed on pda at their date night on Thursday, June 12, and a video of them went viral.

After the game went into overtime, the Anti-Hero hitmaker had a dramatic reaction which was caught on camera.

The 14-time-Grammy winner exclaimed, “My heart was like … !” as she pounded her palm against her chest mimicking quickened heartbeat.

Looking at his girlfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end covered his hands and pumped his fist in the air with a laugh.

The couple sported matching outfits for their outing, with Kelce wearing a red sweatsuit with a white baseball cap and sneakers, and Swift donned a tan top and shorts with white Prada boots.

The So High School songstress accesorised her look with her signature red lip, a braided high ponytail and her TNT bracelet which she wears as a tribute to her romance with Kelce.