Ava Phillippe addresses 'dad issue' with boyfriend Dakota Brubaker

Ava Phillippe breaks silence amid ongoing speculation

Ava Phillippe recently addressed the ongoing debate surrounding her boyfriend, Dakota Brubaker, and his resemblance to her father, Ryan Phillippe.

The 25-year-old, who is the daughter of Cruel Intentions stars Ryan and Reese Witherspoon, broke her silence in a recent post.

Taking to TikTok, the internet personality shared a video featuring herself and Brubaker.

In the clip, Ava appears with a confused expression, while her boyfriend wears a black turtleneck and round wire-rimmed glasses – channeling Ryan’s iconic 1999 Cruel Intentions’ look.

Responding to the speculation, the couple mouths the words, “no, no, no, no,” in sync with the video.

The clip is set to The Verve’s Bittersweet Symphony, a track famously associated with the film.

Ava captioned the post, “you guys… whaaaaattt @Dakota Brubaker”.

Fans couldn’t hold back and rushed to the comments section.

One user wrote, “Close enough. Welcome back Reese & Ryan!”

Witherspoon and Ryan starred as Annette Hargrove and Sebastian Valmont in the 1999 romantic-thriller.

The former couple, who share two children – daughter Ava, 25, and son Deacon Phillippe, 21 – parted ways in 2008 after nine years of marriage.

On the professional front, both children are following in their parents’ footsteps.

Ava appeared in an episode of the ABC series Doctor Odyssey in April, while Deacon starred in his father’s new Prime Video series Motorheads.