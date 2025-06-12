'Ballerina' director spills shocking insight about 'John Wick' spin-off movie

Keanu Reeves is all set to return for 'John Wick 5'

Director Len Wiseman, who wrote the script of Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick 3 and 4, has shared a rare insight about the new film.

Ana de Armas’ Ballerina, which is penned by Jay Hatten, serves as a spin-off movie to the aforementioned films.

Wiseman directorial also features Reeves, Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, Norman Reedus and many more.

Many might be aware of the fact that new movie revolves around Eve Macarro, who aims at seeking revenge from criminal organization named 'Ruska Roma' for the death of her father.

But what most Chad Stahelski franchise fans doesn’t know is Ballerina was not supposed to be a part of the John Wick world.

Rather, the author wanted it to be an original movie, but it was recreated specially to be made a part of the Wick franchise, reported Collider.

In a statement, the filmmaker added, “I was working with Shay in 2018 and developing it into Ballerina… and one of the things that I really connected to was the tribe that Shay had created, and there was an opportunity there to really expand on making that much more of a cult.”

“Different than other tribes that we’ve seen in John Wick… And I mean, as scripts do, they go through many iterations.”

Armas’ action thriller released in cinemas on June 5.