Beyonce’s reaction to low Cowboy Carter ticket sales

Beyonce is still positive amid low Cowboy Carter ticket sales, revealed an insider.

The singer has “very high standards and is used to not only selling out but selling out very quickly, so no doubt this is a huge dose of humble pie for her,” explained a source while speaking to In Touch Weekly.

“She didn’t show any sort of distress or worry on opening night though, she was every bit the superstar and fully in her Sasha Fierce alter ego,” said an insider.

Beyonce, who shares three kids with husband Jay-Z, “is very upsetting and quite frankly shocking that the tickets are not selling out as fast as they have in the past,” noted an insider.

The source shared that the singer “is insisting it’s not the dire situation that social media is trying to make it out to be, still it’s very stressful”.

For the unversed, Beyonce started her 32-date stadium tour in Los Angeles in late April to promote her Cowboy Carter album.

But ticket sales had been slow compared to her previous tours, which typically sold out quickly.

It is pertinent to mention that this year’s performance featured a special moment as it marked the stage debut of Beyonce’s younger seven-year-old daughter.

“Having Blue Ivy and Rumi on stage with her took a ton of her attention. She was fussing over them the whole night and very much the stage mother,” pointed out an insider.

The source added, “She’s very happy with the way the show went and so were the fans, so she’s focused on that.”