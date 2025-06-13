Benny Blanco addresses fans' most asked question after Selena Gomez collab

Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco released first collaborative album in March this year

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez’s fans have been waiting for an important confirmation to come and the music producer finally delivered an answer.

The 37-year-old musician revealed his candid thoughts on whether he will be going on a tour with his fiancée to promote their album, I Said I Love You First.

The Roses hitmaker shared that a tour does not sound very exciting to him, saying, "That's like my worst nightmare. Doing live shows, like, anytime I had to do SNL or like AMAs I'm always just like, 'When's it over? When's it over?'" as he appeared on Hot Hits with Nic & Loren podcast.

"I just want to be home on my couch," he joked.

One of the hosts Loren suggested getting a couch for the stage to perform with Gomez to which he responded, "Honestly, not a bad idea, guys."

The duo got engaged in December last year and released the album as an homage to their love story.

Blanco and Gomez have not revealed the date for their upcoming wedding but it’s been under planning for a while.

When asked for an update on their wedding plans in a previous interview, Blanco quipped, “I think every day she’s planned a new wedding in her head. We’re very much ‘take it one day at a time’-type of people. We’re still not over this moment. Literally, while you were talking, she was sitting there staring at her ring."