Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift come face to face for major milestone

Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift fight against each other for new record

Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus are competing against each other on the charts.

The 35-year-old pop superstar rose back up at the charts globally after she bought her originals back.

The 14-time-Grammy winner was headed to the No.1 spot with her 2017 album, Reputation, but it appears that Cyrus’ newly released album, Something Beautiful, has gained the position in U.K.

Swift’s hit track now sits at No.2 on the Official Albums Download chart at No 2., after being blocked by Something Beautiful.

While Reputation didn’t quite land at No.1 this time, it reigned the spot when it was first released in 2017.

The album has been in the top 100 list multiple times since its release and three times under top 10. However, this is the first time the album is back up on the charts since the year it was released.

This is not the only charts which has Reputation rising on it, the album is currently back on half a dozen charts all across the U.K, and in top 10 on four of them.