Katy Perry makes telling comment amid split rumour with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has recently made telling comment amid her breakup rumours with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

The Roar crooner was last seen performing the third show in Sydney during her Australian leg of her Lifetimes Tour on June 10

In the clip, Katy was in the middle of her performance of her 2008 heartbreak anthem I’m Still Breathing when she opened the packet and ate one of the treats.

“This song is about a breakup, and this Tim Tam saved me,” said the 40-year-old while speaking to the audience on stage.

Katy later added, “Thank you,” before starting the track while kneeling down and offering the biscuits to audience members in the front row.

The comment about suffering through a “breakup” came after Katy and Orlando sparked breakup speculations.

It is pertinent to mention that Katy, whose album 143 was hit with a wave of negative reviews, was spotted looking less-than-enthused as she stepped out at Sydney's Luna Park with daughter Daisy, four, who she shares with Orlando.

On the other hand, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor seemed to have a good time at the Tribeca Festival in New York City.

New report suggested that Katy’s poorly performing album caused tension in her relationship.

A source spilled to PEOPLE, “Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album. It made her very stressed.”

“Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension,” revealed an insider.

Another source told the outlet, “She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It's put stress on their relationship.”