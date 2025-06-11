Orlando Bloom hints at Katy Perry split in latest interview amid rumours

Orlando Blooms appears ‘emotional’ in latest appearance amid Katy Perry split speculations

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom seem to have encountered trouble in paradise as he hinted at going through something emotional during latest interview.

The 48-year-old actor made his first appearance after the breakup rumours emerged alongside his dog, Biggie Smalls, who he called his “emotional support animal.”

The Troy star noted, “I’m very emotional right now,” explaining his dog’s presence at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, on Tuesday, June 10.

The interview came right after the news broke out about Perry and Bloom hitting a rocky road.

An insider shared, “They have been spending more and more time apart. They’ve grown apart and aren’t living the same lives anymore.”

Another source added that the couple has been going through a rough patch for a while now, saying, “It’s an unspoken thing that they are having issues and have for a while now. Everyone around them knows.”

While Bloom has been publicly supportive of the Teenage Dream songstress, who is currently on her Lifetimes Tour, things are reportedly not as smooth in their private lives.

The couple who share a daughter, Daisy, got engaged in 2019 but have not planned anything about their wedding yet.