Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom to drop bombshell announcement ‘soon’

Amid swirling rumours that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship may be hitting a rocky patch, new reports suggest the couple has already decided when to call it quits.

While whispers of trouble in paradise have only just started circulating, a source has claimed the longtime couple, who share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, plans to part ways once the Roar singer wraps up her current tour.

"It’s over," an insider told Page Six. "They are waiting till her tour is over before they split."



The Grammy-winning pop icon is currently in the middle of her Lifetimes Tour, which kicked off on April 23 and is scheduled to run through December 7.

According to another source, Perry’s recent career pressures have strained her relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Following the lukewarm reception of her latest album, 143, released in September, People magazine reported that Perry was "deeply frustrated."

"It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension," the source shared.

"She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It’s put stress on their relationship," added another.

For the unversed, Perry and the Lord of the Rings actor have been together for nearly a decade. They got engaged in February 2019 and welcomed their daughter in August 2020, marking several major milestones together over the years.

As fans await the final leg of Perry’s tour, all eyes are now on what could be the final chapter of one of pop culture’s most-watched romances.