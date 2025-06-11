Brittany Cartwright reveals real reason to file for divorce from Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright, star of The Valley, has shared intimate details about the events that led her to file for divorce from husband Jax Taylor.

On a June 10 episode of the reality TV show, Cartwright confided in her costars at Kristen Doute's housewarming party about the struggles she faced in her marriage.

According to Cartwright, Taylor sent her a lengthy email claiming their Los Angeles home was in foreclosure, which could potentially damage her credit and financial stability.

"He could actually ruin my chances of owning another home or anything," Cartwright said, expressing her concerns about the situation.

Cartwright also revealed that Taylor's therapist informed her about an incident where he made his assistant cry by instructing her to lie about his whereabouts.

"He made the girl who answers the phone cry because he told her that if anybody calls, lie and say he was on his way to Urgent Care," Cartwright recalled. The therapist later clarified that Taylor never actually went to the hospital.

In a meeting with a divorce lawyer, she shared her experiences with Taylor's aggressive behaviour, including throwing furniture and punching walls.

She also discussed the financial struggles they faced, partly due to Taylor's tax debt of $1.2 million, which led to their mortgage increasing from $8,000 to $17,000.

Cartwright claimed she paid for everything for their son, Cruz, as Taylor stopped paying the mortgage after she moved out.

The actress ultimately decided to file for divorce after Taylor returned from rehab in August 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. She sought primary legal and physical custody of Cruz and requested that the court not award spousal support to either party.

Taylor has since spoken publicly about his struggles with cocaine addiction, Bipolar Disorder, and PTSD