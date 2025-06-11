Mariah Carey turns down Eminem's unconventional request

Mariah Carey turns down Eminem's 'weird' wish

A music producer has come forward with a surprising claim about Eminem's past ambitions for his 2002 film, 8 Mile.

Damion "Damizza" Young, who worked with Mariah Carey on her 1998 single I Still Believe, revealed on the TFU Podcast that Eminem wanted Carey to play the role of his mother in the movie.

According to Young, Eminem's team reached out to him with the offer, despite Carey being only four years his senior. Young was hesitant to facilitate a meeting between the two artists, saying, "I'm not getting in the middle of that. I know how this ends."

He added that Carey initially declined to meet Eminem, but changed her mind when she found out it was for a movie role.

Young claimed that when he introduced Carey to Eminem, the rapper told her, "I want you to play my mother." Carey reportedly didn't take kindly to the suggestion, with Young saying, "She did not like that s--- at all. Her insecurities kicked in big time."

Ultimately, Kim Basinger was cast in the role of Eminem's mother, Debbie Mathers.

She further revealed that he had concerns about the potential collaboration, drawing parallels to his experience with Christina Aguilera.

"I'm managing this girl, and it's gonna cause me a problem," he warned Eminem. However, the rapper insisted that he genuinely wanted Carey for the role, saying, "No, I genuinely want her in the movie."

8 Mile is a musical drama that follows the story of B-Rabbit, an aspiring Detroit rapper played by Eminem. The film explores his struggles in the underground rap battle scene and his journey to success. The movie also features Brittany Murphy, Anthony Mackie, and Mekhi Phifer.