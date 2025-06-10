Blake Lively breathes 'sigh of relief' after Justin Baldoni's lawsuit dismissal

Blake Lively reacts to Justin Baldoni's $400M lawsuit dismissal

Blake Lively was quick to react to Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit dismissal after referring to it as a ‘win for women.’

A source close to the development opened up to People Magazine about the Gossip Girl star’s emotional response upon learning about Baldoni’s countersuit on Monday, June 9.

The 37-year-old reportedly cried with relief after Judge Lewis J. Liman tossed out the It Ends With Us co-producer’s lawsuit, which held the power couple responsible for extortion and defamation.

The insider told the outlet that the actress is ‘obviously relieved’ after her lawyers called it a "total victory and a complete vindication" for Lively.

They claimed, "She’s obviously relieved. They both are. She feels vindicated. Everyone is happy.”

This comes after Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman called out the system following Lively’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit back in March.

He said at the time, it is by far ‘one of the most abhorrent examples of abusing our legal system.’

For the unversed, their trial is set for March 2026, which will shed more light on the ongoing legal battle between the two parties.